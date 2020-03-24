Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: March 24

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. This list includes cases that have been reported as of 10:15 a.m. CDT March 24. This roundup will be updated regularly.

New York

Albany Medical College reported that a staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19 due to exposure outside the facility. The staffer is under self-quarantine at home, and the college said it is working with local health officials to contact any colleagues who may have had close contact with the staff member.

An employee at Syracuse VA Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, cnycentral.com reported. The hospital said the employee is in quarantine at home, and virus transmission does not appear to have occurred in the hospital, according to the website.

Washington

A worker at Western State Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's department of social and health services. The employee has recovered and is symptom-free, the department said.

California

University of California at San Francisco said two healthcare employees have tested positive for COVID-19, TV station KRON 4 reported. Both workers are self-quarantining.

New Jersey

An employee from Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth has tested positive for the coronavirus, NJ Advance Media reported.

Two employees from Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the healthcare company confirmed to The Jersey Journal. Spokesperson Eric Bloom told the newspaper the workers, from Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center and Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center, "self-quarantined at home immediately upon symptom onset."

Michigan

A physician at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, Mich., tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, TV station WNEM reported. The physician has since recovered.

Illinois

Two emergency room physicians at Rush Oak Park Hospital received positive tests, CBS Chicago reported. Hospital officials said the employees are quarantined at home.

A physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced. Mount Sinai said the physician developed respiratory symptoms while at work, was evaluated and was sent home from work. The person is in isolation at home.

Massachusetts

In the Boston area, at least nine Brigham and Women's Hospital workers have been infected with COVID-19, and 14 at Tufts Medical Center, according to The Boston Globe reported. The newspaper reported that two Boston Medical Center employees, as well as two employees of UMass Memorial Health Care have also tested positive.

A healthcare provider at Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital tested positive for the coronavirus, The Boston Globe reported. The hospital did not identify the person or their job, but it told the newspaper the healthcare provider is in isolation at home and doing well.

Georgia

Six employees at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany tested positive for the coronavirus, TV station WALB reported.

Colorado

An employee at Boulder Community Health tested positive for the coronavirus, the Times-Call reported. Spokesperson Rich Sheehan told the newspaper the employee has not been at work since the positive test.

Banner Health said one of its healthcare professionals who works in Colorado has tested positive for COVID-19, The Colorado Sun reported.

Pennsylvania

Several employees at Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine received positive tests, KYW reported. A spokesperson did not provide the radio station with a number or specify where the employees work.

A physician at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia tested positive for the coronavirus, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. After the positive test, the hospital closed its intensive care unit to new patients, and the level 1 trauma unit closed, according to the newspaper.

An employee at WellSpan York Hospital tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said the employee was immediately placed on leave to limit exposure to patients and staff. Employees who may have been in contact with the person were notified.

Connecticut

Yale New Haven Health System CEO Marna P. Borgstrom announced that Chief Nursing Executive Beth Beckman, DNSc, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-isolated at home. The health system also reported that its chief clinical officer, Thomas Balcezak, MD, has been exposed to COVID-19. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, Dr. Balcezak has self-quarantined at home, Ms. Borgstrom said.

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville confirmed to Becker's that fewer than 20 healthcare workers had tested positive for the coronavirus as of the afternoon of March 19. The medical center said that its epidemiologist found that no cases appear to have been occupationally acquired. The workers are self-isolating at home.

Le Bonheur's Children Hospital in Memphis said an employee tested positive for COVID-19, TV station WREG reported. Hospital officials said the employee is the second confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Shelby County and was exposed to the first confirmed case.

An employee at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said the employee was quarantined with the results came back.

A second employee from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis has tested positive for COVID-19, WREG reported.The hospital told the TV station the employee works in patient care and developed symptoms outside of work.

Alabama

A healthcare worker at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika was diagnosed with COVID-19, al.com reported. John Atkinson, a spokesperson for the hospital, did not provide details about the worker's role, but told al.com the person is quarantined at home.

South Carolina

An employee at Abbeville Area Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital said the employee recognized symptoms early and self-quarantined at home.

Missouri

An employee at Mercy Hospital Washington tested positive for COVID-19, according to emissourian.com. The website reported that the employee did not show virus symptoms until March 19 and it is highly likely the virus was contracted during travel and not community spread.

Montana

Kalispell Regional Healthcare reported that a second worker tested positive for COVID-19. The health system said the employee had traveled out of Montana earlier in March and is recovering at home in isolation.

