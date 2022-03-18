Where are Americans quitting jobs the most?

Americans are quitting their jobs at some of the highest rates in U.S. South and Mountain states, Bloomberg reported, citing data released March 17 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The seasonally adjusted data shows that quit rates — the number of quits during the month as a percent of total employment — were highest in states such as Georgia, Mississippi and Montana in January. Overall, Alaska had the highest rate at 4.4 percent.

States in the Northeast such as New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania had some of the lowest rates.

At the same time, hires rates increased in eight states in January compared to the month prior, with the largest increases occurring in Delaware (1.7 percentage points) and in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah (1.0 percentage point each), according to the Bureau data. Hires rates decreased in four states month over month, with the largest decreases occurring in Missouri and South Dakota (0.7 percentage point each) and Texas (0.6 point).

Below are the places with the highest and lowest January quit rates. Note: The lists include ties.

Highest

1. Alaska: 4.4 percent

2. Georgia: 3.7 percent

3. Mississippi: 3.6 percent

3. Montana: 3.6 percent

5. Wyoming: 3.5 percent

5. West Virginia: 3.5 percent

5. Tennessee: 3.5 percent

5. South Carolina: 3.5 percent

5. Idaho: 3.5 percent

10. Arizona: 3.4 percent

10. Colorado: 3.4 percent

Lowest

1. New York: 1.9 percent

2. Massachusetts: 2.1 percent

3. Connecticut: 2.2 percent

3. District of Columbia: 2.2 percent

5. Rhode Island 2.3 percent

5. Pennsylvania 2.3 percent

5. Minnesota: 2.3 percent

8. Wisconsin: 2.4 percent

8. Maine: 2.4 percent

10. Washington: 2.5 percent

10. New Jersey: 2.5 percent