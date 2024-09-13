What could make physicians stay: Survey

Physicians surveyed by McKinsey shared insights on the workforce shortage, including changes that could be made to encourage them to remain with their current healthcare organization.

The U.S. could see a shortage of up to 64,000 physicians by the end of 2024 and 86,000 by 2036, according to McKinsey's article, published Sept. 10. These projections stem from multiple factors, such as the aging U.S. population and burnout accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McKinsey's survey, which is intended to provide insights into physicians' perspectives for healthcare leaders, included 631 physicians surveyed from June to July 2023.

Here are four key takeaways:

1. Taking time off was the most important factor in improving work flexibility.

Of those surveyed, 55% said the ability to take time off was a "very important factor," and 33% said it was an important factor.

Similarly, the ability to find coverage was an important or very important factor in flexibility, according to 77% of the physicians. Being able to work specific hours of the day was important or very important to 69% of physicians.

2. Remote work was not as important as other factors for creating better flexibility.

Fifteen percent said remote work was a very important factor, and 23% said it was important. Being able to work across multiple settings or in areas outside patient care had similar levels of importance among physicians.

3. Compensation was just as important as a balance with family life.

When determining the reasons for physicians leaving their current role, aside from retirement, desiring a higher-paid role and "family needs/competing life demands" were top factors.

Of those surveyed, 39% said looking for a higher-paying role was "very much a factor," compared to 38% of those who said the same about family needs or competing life demands.

4. Decision-making involvement was key in deciding whether to leave.

More than 60% said they expected to have a vote or be consulted on significant decisions at the organization, such as issues regarding patient care quality and strategic priorities.

Specifically for patient care quality, 74% said they expect to be consulted or have a vote on those issues.