US hit record high 10.9M job openings in July as vacancies climbed in healthcare

The U.S. saw 10.9 million job openings in July, a new record high since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking job openings in December 2000.

Job openings increased the most in healthcare and social assistance; finance and insurance; and accommodation and food services, the bureau reported Sept. 8.

Four details:

1. The U.S. saw 10.9 million job openings in July, yet the rate of Americans hired was 6.7 million that month, little changed from 6.8 million in June.

2. In July, the number of healthcare and social assistance job openings climbed by 294,000, compared to the month prior.

3. The U.S. saw 4 million workers quit in July, which include employees who voluntarily left their jobs, but excludes retirements or transfers to other locations.

4. Total U.S. separations in July, which include people who quit, were laid off, discharged or otherwise separated from their employers, was 5.8 million.