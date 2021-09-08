US employment projected to rise 7.7% by 2030: 5 takeaways for healthcare leaders

Total employment in the U.S. is projected to grow by 11.9 million jobs, or 7.7 percent, from 2020 to 2030, with healthcare and social assistance projected to add the most jobs among industry sectors, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 8.

Five healthcare takeaways:

1. Among occupational groups, healthcare support occupations are projected to grow the fastest.

2. Healthcare occupations and those associated with the industry represent seven of the 30 fastest-growing occupations. The bureau said demand for healthcare services, from aging baby boomers and from people who have chronic conditions, will drive the projected growth.

3. Nurse practitioners, physical therapist assistants and physician assistants are among the fastest- growing healthcare occupations. The bureau said the fastest-growing healthcare occupations, including these, will see strong demand over the 2020-30 decade from increased use of team-based healthcare models.

4. Employment of registered nurses is expected to grow from 3.1 million in 2020 to 3.4 million by 2030.

5. Employment of physician assistants is expected to grow from 129,400 in 2020 to 169,500 by 2030.

To learn more about the bureau's projections, click here.