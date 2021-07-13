U of Chicago Medicine to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

The University of Chicago Medicine will require its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a July 13 memo to students, faculty and staff.

The mandate will apply to employees of University of Chicago Medical Center and to medical center volunteers and contractors at both the Hyde Park campus and other medical center sites, health system leaders wrote. They added that the mandate may be subject to discussion with unions representing workers.

"Consistent with this approach and after careful and thoughtful consideration, COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for the entire UCMC workforce," the memo stated. "We are joining other hospitals across the country that have looked at the data on safety and effectiveness of the vaccines in arriving at our decision."

Health system leaders said similar messages are being sent to University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial and Care Network employees, and University of Chicago Medical Center and the biological sciences division will notify their employees separately about shot requirements.

They said they expect to release more details about the vaccination mandate soon, including the compliance deadline and related procedures and obtaining religious or medical exemptions.

University of Chicago Medicine is among the latest hospitals and health systems to announce mandates. Read more about other hospital and health system mandates here.