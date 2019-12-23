Top 10 healthcare workforce stories of 2019

Interview questions for nurses, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare offshoring jobs and biggest issues for nurses were among the healthcare workforce topics most popular with readers this year.

Here are the 10 most popular workforce stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2019:

1. 31 interview questions for nurses — and how to answer them

Healthcare employers often ask behavior-based interview questions when they interview job candidates. Nurse.org featured 31 such interview questions, along with tips on how to answer them.

2. Tenet looks at offshoring more than 1,000 healthcare jobs

In January, Tenet Healthcare Executive Chairman and CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer announced the hospital operator's plans to offshore roles throughout the organization to enhance efficiency.

3. 5 of the biggest issues nurses face today

Nurses face many challenges in today's complex healthcare environment. Becker's Hospital Review featured five of them.

4. Atrium Health bumps pay for 15,000 employees

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health spent $19 million to finance wage increases for more than 15,000 employees.

5. Why healthcare is facing a great hiring challenge: 6 things to know

A gap in professional skills is making it hard for the U.S. healthcare industry to fill jobs, a recent report published by job search website Indeed found.

6. 10 healthcare professions and their projected job growth by 2028

Healthcare is projected to add about 1.9 million new jobs and see employment in industry professions grow 14 percent between 2018 and 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Becker's Hospital Review featured the bureau's projected job growth in 10 healthcare professions over the period.

7. After backlash, Washington state senator will shadow 12-hour nursing shift

Washington state Sen. Maureen Walsh agreed to shadow a 12-hour nursing shift after facing backlash for her controversial comments about nurses, according to CNN.

8. Payback in the cards: 1,700 decks for state senator who slighted rural nurses

Washington state Sen. Maureen Walsh received about 1,700 decks of cards, following her controversial comments about nurses in April.

9. Advocate Aurora Health offers early retirement buyouts to hundreds

Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., offered voluntary early retirement buyouts to certain employees in management positions.

10. Highmark lays off 239 IT employees

Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health laid off 239 IT employees to better position the company for success, according to Penn Live.

More articles on workforce:

Employers may restrict worker use of email, other company tech, federal labor board rules

10 hottest metro areas for jobs in 2020

UPMC to host hiring event after Ellwood City hospital closes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.