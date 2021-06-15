Ticker tape parade for NYC's healthcare workers set for July 7

New York City will hold a ticker tape parade July 7 to thank healthcare staff and other essential workers who supported the city during the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said June 14.

The "Hometown Heroes" parade will feature floats to represent each group of essential workers, including first responders, healthcare workers, emergency food providers and transportation workers.

"We can never thank our essential workers enough for all they've done for this city. But we can celebrate their heroism in our streets — and put on a safe, dynamic, unforgettable parade to show our appreciation," Mr. de Blasio said in a news release. "Thanks to these essential workers, we've fought back COVID-19 and we're on our way to building a recovery for all of us."

