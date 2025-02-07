The staff needs hospitals didn't expect

Amid systems ramping up their retention strategies has come an increased focus on improving the work environment. In some cases, this means tweaking the small things.

Here, three leaders shared a time they learned of a surprising staff need and how they addressed it.

Hany Atallah, MD. Chief Medical Officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami): A recent surprising issue involved our surgical residents carrying around bags of medical supplies for dressing changes. Instead of reprimanding them, we asked what they needed to stop this practice. They explained their need to efficiently round on patients and change dressings before heading to the OR. We provided them with appropriate containers to carry the necessary supplies, involving infection prevention in the conversation to ensure the solution was effective. This not only solved the problem but also showed our trainees that administration is willing to partner with them to find practical solutions. Sometimes, fixing issues doesn't require expensive solutions but simple, thoughtful ones.

Our nursing leaders also play a critical role in identifying and solving issues. They noticed clutter in units and brought it to our attention. Instead of just telling them not to do it, we worked together to understand the root cause and find the right solution. Their proactive approach and our collaborative problem-solving have been essential in addressing these issues.

Kristin Ramsey, MSN, RN. Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Quality at Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago): There's an interesting phenomenon with nurses: They can figure out just about anything. I call it living in normalized chaos because that's what they do almost every day.

For example, if thermometers aren't working properly, instead of escalating the issue, they develop workarounds to keep getting their work done. This happened recently when it was brought to my attention that we had an issue with some of the thermometers. The nurses had been piecemealing a solution, not recognizing the broader impact. When I looked at the situation, the response was simple: Fix it. Just replace the whole fleet.

Nurses are incredibly resourceful and will always find a way to do their work. But as leaders, we have to be sensitive to when they start creating workarounds — that's a red flag that something isn't right. If they have to circumvent a process, it means we haven't made their jobs easier.

Bryan Sisk, DNP, RN. Chief Nursing Executive at Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston): At Memorial Hermann, we recognized a critical need to address the growing workforce shortage in healthcare. In response, we established the Institute for Nursing Excellence to ensure the future of nursing by focusing on education, recruitment and innovative care models. One key initiative that has come out of the institute is our collaboration with Aldine ISD to launch HEAL High School, which creates early career pathways in healthcare, offering students robust academic programs and hands-on experiences. Additionally, we introduced Code Lilac, a peer-to-peer support program to promote caregiver well-being and retention by addressing stressors and burnout before they escalate, fostering a supportive work environment.

These efforts are complemented by partnerships with nursing schools to expand clinical placements, enhance diversity in nursing, and streamline transitions from education to practice. By integrating real-world applications like predictive staffing analytics, virtual preceptorships and simulation-based training, we are equipping nurses with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Together, these initiatives from the Institute not only address current staffing challenges but also build a sustainable talent pool of skilled caregivers dedicated to advancing patient care.