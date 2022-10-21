Staff shortages, old buildings shutter beds at 3 Michigan psychiatric sites

Labor shortages and aging facilities have combined to close a total of 70 beds at three Michigan psychiatric sites, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Oct. 20.

The main facility affected is Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, which has taken 50 beds offline, while Walter Reuther Hospital in Westland has temporarily closed 20 beds. The beds typically would be for treating adult patients with severe psychiatric illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The other location affected by labor shortages is Hawthorn Center in Northville, the only psychiatric hospital in Michigan that offers care for children.

While Hawthorn recently saw its beds increase from 55 to 79, only 42 patients are currently being treated there due to renovations at the site. Even if renovations were complete, there would not be enough employees to staff the facility, according to the report.