Speed hires and bidding battles: latest tactics in the war for talent

Quick response times and pay hikes help pull talent in the current hiring market, according to a recent survey from job search engine ZipRecruiter.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, ZipRecruiter surveyed 2,550 U.S. residents hired to new roles within the last six months. This is what they had to say about their job-search experience:
- More than half heard back from their current employer within three days of applying for their job, and 9 in 10 heard back within one week.
- More than 62 percent received a pay boost after switching jobs; for two-thirds of those respondents, the raise was 11 percent or more.
- Nearly one-quarter said their previous employer asked them to stay and countered their new offer. The same number received a sign-on bonus.
- Sixty-three percent of healthcare respondents stayed in the same industry when switching to a new job. Healthcare had the second-highest retention rate next to tech, about 12 percent higher than the all-industry average.
- Nearly 38 percent of recent hires said they negotiated their new offer.
- Thirty-nine percent have a hybrid work schedule, and nearly 18 percent work remotely all the time — privileges fewer enjoyed at their previous jobs.