Pregnancy and parenthood of surgical residents: 4 findings

A study conducted by researchers from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital showed disparities in pregnancy and parenthood experiences among female and male surgical residents.

The study gathered responses from 5,692 residents from 325 general surgery programs, with 957 residents (16.8%) reporting a pregnancy for themselves or their partner during clinical training.

Here is what the study, published July 17 in JAMA Surgery, highlighted:

1. Female residents faced mistreatment more often than male residents.

Pregnancy/parenthood-based mistreatment was reported by 58.1% of female residents, and 30.5% of male residents.

2. Female residents were more likely to experience obstetric complications and postpartum depression compared with male residents' partners.

Female residents had 63% higher odds of experiencing postpartum depression and 42% higher odds of encountering obstetric complications.

3. Mistreatment and postpartum depression were associated with burnout.

Pregnancy/parenthood-based mistreatment was related to two times higher odds of feeling burnout and 2.5 times higher odds of considering leaving the profession.

Postpartum depression was associated with 1.9 times higher odds of burnout, 2.3 times higher odds of considering leaving the profession, and 5.6 times higher odds of suicidal thoughts.

4. Female residents more often delayed having children because of training.

Of those surveyed, 46.8% of female residents said they chose to hold off on having children because of their professional training, compared to 32.8% of male respondents.