Pending Kentucky hospital closure prompts outpouring of assistance for employees

Employees of a Kentucky hospital that is set to close are receiving job search help from several healthcare organizations, local TV station WSAZ reports.

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health announced that it plans to close Ashland, Ky.-based Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital by the end of September. The hospital has about 1,000 employees.

In the wake of the closure news, St. Mary's and Cabell Huntington hospitals in Huntington, W.Va., joined forces to host a job fair Jan. 22 for Bellefonte employees, according to WSAZ. Both hospitals are part of the Mountain Health Network regional health system.

OVP Health, a Huntington-based family/physician-owned and operated company, also hosted a job fair Jan. 22 in South Point, Ohio. The company seeks to fill 25 positions for an upcoming 48-bed inpatient care facility.

"Bellefonte has served the community in providing acute detox beds, so that's really going to fill an important need in the community that we're coming behind them and opening," OVP Health spokesperson Doug Sheils told WSAZ.

In addition, Ashland-based King's Daughters Medical Center is planning a meet and greet event Jan. 23 at Russell Walk-In Care in Ashland, where attendees will be able to talk with department leaders and ask questions, the TV station reports. King's Daughters also plans to hold open interviews Jan. 28, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at its human resources department in Ashland, as well as a job fair Jan. 26 at Bellefonte Pavilion Large Conference Room in Russell, Ky.

Read the full WSAZ report here for more information. More information on job openings at King's Daughters Medical Center is available here.

