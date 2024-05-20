NYC's public health system hired 1000+ nurses in 8 months

NYC Health + Hospitals, New York City's public healthcare system, has hired more than 1,000 new union nurses over the past eight months, reducing its reliance on travel nurses.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD, announced the news May 20, saying that this investment in the workforce "ensures patients are served by permanent employees who are committed to the mission, come from the community, and have developed institutional knowledge."

With the newest hires, the health system has more than 9,600 full- and part-time nurses systemwide, a city news release said.

The May 20 announcement comes amid the city's push to ramp up hiring efforts to recruit and retain nurses.

In March, NYC Health + Hospitals launched "Nurses4NYC" — a major recruitment effort to fill positions across three of its hospitals. Other efforts include the city's progress in training 5,000 new nurses through the citywide nurse residency program, as well as establishing a critical care nursing fellowship and a 22-week emergency department fellowship program for nurses with no clinical experience in the ED.





