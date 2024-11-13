NYC Health + Hospitals added 3,000 RNs, saved $150M in a year

After experiencing significant turnover in the wake of COVID-19, NYC Health + Hospitals adopted a series of effective solutions to attract and retain nursing talent, while building a sustainable and supportive work environment.

At the recent Becker's CEO+CFO Roundtable, Natalia Cineas, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive at NYC Health + Hospitals, shared her organization’s strategies for addressing workforce challenges in one of the nation’s largest municipal health systems.

One of the primary challenges NYC Health + Hospitals faced post-COVID was the urgent need to fill thousands of nursing vacancies. Recognizing that traditional recruitment methods weren’t enough, Dr. Cineas and her team decided to foster collaboration between nursing, human resources, and finance. This cross-functional partnership allowed nursing to take the lead in recruitment, resulting in more streamlined processes and quicker results.

"We really broke the silos and nursing started leading nursing recruitment, which is very different," Dr. Cineas said. This shift in approach has proven incredibly effective, allowing NYC Health + Hospitals to fill 3,000 registered nurse positions within a year and save the organization over $150 million. Dr. Cineas credits this success to the collaborative efforts of nursing leaders and HR, who worked together to enhance the organization’s recruitment pipeline.

In addition to recruitment, NYC Health + Hospitals focused on retention. Three programs contributing to the health system's success include:

1. Expanding its nurse residency programs to support new nurses through the early stages of their careers. The expanded program includes over 30 cohorts that provide specialized training for new graduates and ensure that they can safely and confidently transition into their roles.

The residency programs, which also include simulation labs to prepare new nurses for hands-on care, have been instrumental in supporting staff retention. By investing in these training and mentorship opportunities, NYC Health + Hospitals is providing new nurses with the resources they need to succeed and helping them feel supported from day one.

2. Developing mentorship programs. Mentorship is a cornerstone of NYC Health + Hospitals' workforce strategy, and the organization has developed a comprehensive, three-tier mentorship program for its nurses. Through this program, NYC Health + Hospitals not only supports nurses in their current roles but also prepares them for future leadership positions.

“We use a platform by the name of Mentor Click, which is phenomenal,” Dr. Cineas shared, noting that many nurses are eager to advance in their careers, whether that means pursuing a nurse practitioner path or moving into a leadership role. "We are also working on an amazing career ladder. Many organizations have career ladders, but I must say the program that we're launching this spring will be special because we are building a career ladder for support staff that work in behavioral health to become behavioral health nurses."

3. Adding career pathways. The career pathway program aligns with NYC Health + Hospitals' broader commitment to supporting employees’ growth and career aspirations, while simultaneously addressing critical shortages in behavioral health services. The initiative is designed to encourage participants to stay within the system, as they commit to working at NYC Health + Hospitals for three years after completing their training.

This program aims to help support staff advance to behavioral health nursing roles, with NYC Health + Hospitals funding prerequisites that often prevent employees from pursuing higher education.