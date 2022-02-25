New Jersey hospitals ask governor to delay booster mandate

New Jersey hospital executives are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to postpone the Feb. 28 deadline for all healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, which tens of thousands of employees have yet to receive, according to North Jersey Media Group.

The New Jersey Hospital Association asked the governor for a 90-day extension but has not yet heard back, according to the report.

"New Jersey hospitals simply need more time to have those necessary one-on-one conversations with staff to promote the benefits of the booster, dispel misinformation and increase the number of healthcare workers who are fully up to date on vaccination," NJHA President Cathleen Bennett said in a statement.

Neighboring hospitals, nursing homes and care settings in New York recently received a 90-day extension from the state's original Feb. 21 deadline for booster shots. State officials said the additional time is to avoid potential staffing issues at healthcare facilities and to give healthcare workers more time to receive their booster.