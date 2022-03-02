New Jersey delays booster requirement for healthcare workers

New Jersey will postpone the Feb. 28 deadline for all healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. 

The new booster deadline is April 11 or within three weeks of becoming eligible, whichever is later, according to a March 2 news release from Gov. Phil Murphy's office. 

"Over the course of our COVID-19 response, we have always followed the science in decision-making, and this is no different," Mr. Murphy said in the release. 

The move comes after the New Jersey Hospital Association asked the governor for a 90-day extension, citing a need to increase the number of staff who are fully up to date on vaccination.

Other states, including neighboring New York, have also delayed booster mandates for healthcare workers. 

