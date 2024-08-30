Montana Lifepoint hospital reaches labor deal

Members of the Montana Nurses Association approved a three-year contract with Missoula, Mont.-based Community Medical Center.

Negotiations began in May. They focused on retaining the hospital's 300 registered nurses, recruiting new ones and addressing staffing issues to support quality patient care, according to an Aug. 30 joint news release shared with Becker's.

The contract provides wage increases for base salaries and other differential pay to enhance retention, incentives for educational growth and specialized certifications, and resources and training addressing workplace violence, the release said.

Community Medical Center is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.