Mayo Clinic, Banner Health say they have thousands of job openings

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Phoenix -based Banner Health are seeking to hire thousands of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayo Clinic has more than 500 openings Mayo Clinic in Arizona and more than 4,000 for the entire Mayo Clinic enterprise, slightly more than were available at this time last year, the health system told Becker's.

Mayo Clinic said nursing is the greatest hiring need, but support areas such as environmental services and administrative operations need workers, and clinical technicians are needed.

"Physician hires came from a broad range of medical, surgical and other specialties that fit with our short- and long-term growth plans," human resources representatives said. "While hiring slowed for several months after the start of the pandemic, hiring for nonphysician positions is back to our normal operating volumes."

Mayo Clinic continues to hire amid its $648 million expansion project in Phoenix and said it anticipates above-average hiring for the foreseeable future.

Mayo Clinic said it has been hiring physicians on a supplemental/per diem basis to help as needed in specialty areas where demand may have been higher than expected during the pandemic, such as emergency medicine and hospital internal medicine.

Banner confirmed to Becker's that the health system has 2,170 job openings in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, Wyoming and California.

"Currently, positions that are harder to fill are entry-level positions in the areas of environmental services, patient financial services and medical assistants," Banner spokesperson Rebecca Armendariz told the Phoenix Business Journal.

She told the publication Banner is using a predictive modeling tool as it works with contract staffing vendors to see that staffing needs are met in the future.

