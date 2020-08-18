Mass General Brigham extends some remote work through June 2021

Mass General Brigham in Boston, formerly Partners HealthCare, said it will extend remote work through June for about 25 percent of its workforce.

The health system announced the decision Aug. 17 in a companywide email, which was provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

The decision affects nearly 20,000 workers who were directed by their managers to work remotely.

"While this decision was difficult, we must lead by example and support Gov. [Charlie] Baker's request to work remotely wherever possible," Mass General Brigham said in the email. "In addition, we carefully considered our responsibilities as a healthcare system and the largest private employer in Massachusetts. Continuing remote work for approximately 25 percent of our population allows us to reduce the density of our workplaces and reduce the number of people who travel on public transportation, ensuring that social distancing is maintained."

The health system said employees may be asked to return to their work site before the remote work extension expires if their manager indicates that their position requires it.

Noting that employees are exhausted and that the COVID-19 pandemic "has taken its toll," Mass General Brigham said it also will offer employees access to discounted tutoring, test prep, enrichment classes and virtual or in-home learning pods "to help families navigate this challenging time."

The health system said its expanded partnership with Bright Horizons can also help workers find an in-home childcare provider, elder care services, pet care and housekeepers.

