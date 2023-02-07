'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs

Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs.

The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.

The campaign comes as a 2022 GlobalData report, commissioned by the Maryland Hospital Association, estimates a statewide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses. The data aligns with estimates that shortages could double or even triple by 2035 unless actions are taken.

"Maryland hospitals and health systems are facing the most critical staffing shortage in recent memory," Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said in the release. "Our members inspired this campaign — aimed at addressing their primary challenge, bolstering their workforce."

Mission, a Baltimore-based brand marketing agency, is partnering with the Maryland Hospital Association on the JoinMdHealth initiative.

The Maryland Hospital Association is not the only association to launch a workforce-related campaign. In November, the South Carolina Hospital Association launched its "H is for Hiring" campaign to fill vacant hospital roles.

More information on Maryland's campaign is available here.





