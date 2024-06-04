Job openings trend down in April: 4 notes

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report on June 4, showing a decrease in U.S. job openings in April.

Here are four notes from the report:

1. In April, the number of U.S. job openings hit 8.1 million, down about 300,000 from the month prior, and down 1.8 million over the year.

2. For healthcare and social assistance, job openings decreased by 204,000, from 1.75 million openings in March to 1.54 million in April.

3. While U.S. job openings dropped overall, the number of hires and total separations changed little between March and April, at 5.6 million and 5.4 million, respectively.

4. Hiring for the healthcare and social assistance industry increased by 24,000, from 786,000 in March to 810,000 in April.















