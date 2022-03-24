Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

- Small
As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
Note: Some of the numbers are systemwide rather than for the individual hospitals on the list.
Stanford (Calif.) Health Care (includes Stanford Hospital)
Open jobs: 1,461
Number of employees: 15,616
Percentage of open jobs: 9 percent
Mass General Brigham (Boston) (includes Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital)
Open jobs: 8,700
Number of employees: 80,000
Percentage of open jobs: 11 percent
BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) (includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital)
Open jobs: 2,418
Number of employees: 30,000
Percentage of open jobs: 8 percent
Houston Methodist (includes Houston Methodist Hospital)
Open jobs: 3,065 (excludes positions for physicians and medical residents)
Number of employees: 28,000
Percentage of open jobs: 11 percent
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Open jobs: 550
Number of employees: 32,000
Percentage of open jobs: 2 percent
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Open jobs: 867
Number of employees: 12,000
Percentage of open jobs: 7 percent