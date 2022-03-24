Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.

Note: Some of the numbers are systemwide rather than for the individual hospitals on the list.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care (includes Stanford Hospital)

Open jobs: 1,461

Number of employees: 15,616

Percentage of open jobs: 9 percent

Mass General Brigham (Boston) (includes Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital)

Open jobs: 8,700

Number of employees: 80,000

Percentage of open jobs: 11 percent

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) (includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital)

Open jobs: 2,418

Number of employees: 30,000

Percentage of open jobs: 8 percent

Houston Methodist (includes Houston Methodist Hospital)

Open jobs: 3,065 (excludes positions for physicians and medical residents)

Number of employees: 28,000

Percentage of open jobs: 11 percent

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Open jobs: 550

Number of employees: 32,000

Percentage of open jobs: 2 percent

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Open jobs: 867

Number of employees: 12,000

Percentage of open jobs: 7 percent