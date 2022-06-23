Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges such as recruitment and retention. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.

Note: Some of the numbers are systemwide rather than for the individual hospitals on the list. Numbers were provided by the organizations.

Stanford (Calif.) Health Care (includes Stanford Hospital)

Open jobs: 1,384

Number of employees: 16,064 (includes employees on leave)

Percentage of open jobs: 9 percent

Mass General Brigham (Boston) (includes Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital)

Open jobs: 8,067

Number of employees: 80,000

Percentage of open jobs: 10 percent

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) (includes Barnes-Jewish Hospital)

Open jobs: 2,095

Number of employees: 30,000

Percentage of open jobs: 7 percent

Houston Methodist (includes Houston Methodist Hospital)

Open jobs: 2,598 (does not include positions for physicians and medical residents)

Employee count: 28,643

Percentage: 9 percent