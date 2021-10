Hospital employment has fluctuated throughout 2021, including job losses in September after two previous months of job gains.

Here is how hospital employment has fared monthly this year, per jobs reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

September: 8,100 jobs lost

August: 3,200 jobs added

July: 18,300 jobs added

June: 5,500 jobs lost

May: 2,900 jobs added

April: 5,800 jobs lost

March: 600 jobs lost

February: 2,200 jobs lost

January: 2,100 jobs lost