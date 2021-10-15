How healthcare employment could look in 2030: 5 stats to know

Healthcare employment is projected to grow 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are five stats about employment in the industry by 2030, per the bureau:

1. The bureau predicts healthcare will add about 2.6 million new jobs by 2030, primarily because of "an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services."

2. The U.S. is projected to see about 194,500 openings for registered nurses annually, on average, from 2020 to 2030.

3. Overall employment of nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives and nurse practitioners is projected to grow 45 percent by 2030.

4. Pharmacist employment is projected to decline 2 percent from 2020 to 2030, although about 11,300 openings for pharmacists are projected annually, on average, over the decade.

5. The bureau predicts employment of licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses will grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030.