HHS slates $100M for loan repayment to primary healthcare workers in underserved areas

HHS is investing $100 million in federal relief funding for state loan repayment programs that support, recruit and retain primary care clinicians in underserved communities. HHS announced the American Rescue Plan funding availability Oct. 14.

HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration's State Loan Repayment Program provides cost-sharing grants to states and territories for primary medical, mental/behavioral and dental healthcare clinicians working in Health Professional Shortage Areas.

HRSA is accepting applications for program grants and estimates it will make up to 50 awards of up to $1 million annually, over the program's four-year project period, HHS said in a news release.

More information about the application process is available here.