Healthcare's job trends: 9 numbers to know

Employment grew in most areas of healthcare in July, with overall industry growth similar to the average monthly gain over the previous 12 months.
The findings are from the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, published Aug. 2.
Here are nine numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job trends.
- Healthcare added 55,000 jobs in July, similar to the average monthly gain of 63,000 over the previous 12 months.
- Employment continued to trend up in ambulatory healthcare services, hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities, adding 26,300, 19,500 and 9,200 jobs, respectively.
- In physician offices, skilled nursing care facilities and home healthcare services, 800, 6,800 and 21,600 jobs were added, respectively.
- However, employment trended down in dentist offices with 100 jobs lost.