Healthcare's job gains in February: 4 things to know

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that healthcare added 52,000 jobs in February, consistent with the average monthly gain of 54,000 over the previous 12 months, according to the latest jobs report, published March 7.

Here are three other things to know from the report:

1. Ambulatory healthcare services saw an increase of 25,600 jobs in February, with physician offices contributing 10,800 of those gains.

2. Hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities added 14,900 and 11,500 jobs, respectively, in February.

3. The U.S. added 151,000 jobs across industries in February, including gains in healthcare.