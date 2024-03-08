Healthcare jobs continue to grow: 7 numbers

The U.S. healthcare labor market has had a strong start to 2024, with the industry seeing continued job growth in certain areas on top of January's growth.

The finding is from the latest jobs report, published March 8, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are seven numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job growth.

1. Healthcare added 66,700 jobs in February, higher than the average monthly gain of 58,000 over the previous 12 months.

2. Last month, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory healthcare services (28,000), hospitals (27,700), and nursing and residential care facilities (11,000).

3. Employment also increased last month in physician offices (8,700) and home healthcare services (12,900).