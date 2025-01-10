Healthcare job cuts fall 11.9% year over year

The healthcare sector, including hospitals, healthcare providers and manufacturers of health-related products, saw a decrease in job cuts in 2024 compared to the year prior, according to one new analysis.

The findings come from a Jan. 9 report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive coaching firm that examines job cuts by U.S.-based employers.

Healthcare employers announced 51,588 cuts in 2024, down 11.9% from the 58,560 job cuts announced in 2023.



Last year, Becker's reported more than 70 hospitals and health systems cutting jobs.

Across all 30 industries and sectors Challenger, Gray & Christmas measures, companies announced 761,358 job cuts in 2024, up 5.5% from 721,677 announced in 2023. It is the highest annual total since 2020, when 2,304,755 cuts were announced.