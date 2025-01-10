The state of healthcare employment: 5 things to know

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that healthcare added 46,000 jobs in December, with gains in home healthcare services, nursing and residential care facilities, and hospitals, according to the latest jobs report published Jan. 10.

Here are four other things to know from the report, as well as The Wall Street Journal:

1. Ambulatory healthcare services saw an increase of 20,600 jobs last month, with home healthcare services contributing 15,200 of those gains.

2. Hospitals, and nursing and residential care facilities added 11,500 and 14,000 jobs, respectively, in December.

3. On average, healthcare added 57,000 jobs per month in 2024, the same as the average monthly gain in 2023.

4. In 2024, roughly 75% of U.S. hiring occurred in healthcare and social assistance, leisure and hospitality, and government, according to the Journal.





