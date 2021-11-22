Healthcare associations say thank you to healthcare workers with ad campaign

Three national healthcare groups are coming together during the holiday season for a campaign thanking healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 22, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association released the new television and digital ad campaign, which can be viewed here.

The 30-second ad, released on Public Health Thank You Day, features a video montage of healthcare workers, accompanied by phrases such as, "You saved my life" and "You held my hand when I was scared."

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians, nurses and other front-line healthcare professionals have risked their lives, spent considerable time separated from their families, and worked tirelessly to protect their communities and heal their patients," AMA President Gerald Harmon, MD, said in a news release. "On this Public Health Thank You Day, I extend my own personal thanks to these brave professionals that I'm fortunate to call my colleagues. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, America's physicians urge you to be safe and healthy this holiday season, and, if you have not yet gotten the vaccine, please do so. It may save your life or the life of a loved one."

The ad will run online and on TV in both English and Spanish. View the Spanish language version of the ad here.