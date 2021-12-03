Hartford HealthCare's special task force on staffing shortages enacts fast-track hiring program

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare said it is rolling out various efforts to fast-track its hiring process so the health system can fill vacancies more rapidly, especially in nursing, and reduce the workload for staff.

Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of the organization, announced the fast-track hiring program to employees Dec. 3, in a letter shared with Becker's. The effort stems from a special task force the health system formed to address staffing shortages and burnout.

As part of the program, the talent acquisition department is holding virtual hiring events to pre-screen candidates and set up interviews with hiring managers who can quickly make job offers, said Mr. Flaks. He reported early results showing the health system at three recent events conducted 133 interviews and hired 93 new colleagues.

Hartford HealthCare has also scheduled upcoming in-person hiring events for Dec. 7, Dec. 8 and Dec. 11. The events will focus on hiring for areas such as nursing, surgical techs, radiology, respiratory therapy, lab, behavioral health, food and nutrition, and environmental services.

The health system said it will make on-the-spot job offers at the events, when possible.

