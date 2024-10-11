Gen X and the workplace: 5 survey findings

Employers across the U.S., including hospitals and health systems, are increasingly focused on meeting the needs of multiple generations by providing flexible work environments, integrating technology, and offering diverse benefits packages.

Many times, Generation Z and baby boomers are the age cohorts most often top of mind in such discussions. However, Generation X, a smaller cohort that makes up about 30% of the U.S. workforce, is being overlooked, according to Fortune.

Here are five findings from surveys on Gen X (those born between 1965 and 1980) and its attitude toward the workplace.

LinkedIn's latest global research, conducted by Censuswide, surveyed more than 20,000 professionals across various industries, ages 18 to 77, in the United Kingdom, U.S., France, Germany, India, Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates, in September. It included more than 2,000 U.S. professionals in full-time or part-time employment across all industries.

1. Sixty-seven percent of Gen X professionals globally reported being overwhelmed by how quickly their job is changing.

2. Of that 67%, more than half, 51%, said they are worried about being left behind in their career due to how quickly their job and work is changing.

Censuswide also conducted a February 2023 survey of 1,500 U.S. professionals and hiring managers, ages 18 to 76, on behalf of LinkedIn.

3. Eighty-four percent of Gen X respondents said working for a company/organization that demonstrates a commitment to the culture and values they personally support and believe in is important, and 35% said it was extremely important/essential.

4. More than half of Gen X respondents, 56%, said an organization's culture and values not aligning with their own is a dealbreaker.

5. Fifty-nine percent of Gen X respondents said they proactively look for companies and organizations that demonstrate a commitment to the culture and values that they support and believe in.