Four-month 2021 hospital employment down 37K jobs

The hospital workforce has declined by 37,000 jobs this year through April, compared to December 2020, contributing to decreased healthcare employment, according to an analysis released May 19 by nonprofit researchers Altarum.

Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitals lost 5,800 jobs in April.

The analysis found that revised numbers to previous months' bureau data added about 6,000 hospital jobs through March, but hospitals still lost 37,000 jobs through the first four months of 2021, compared to December 2020, when hospital employment was at 5.175 million jobs.

Overall in healthcare, employment was down 4,100 jobs last month.

Altarum said the April industrywide decline puts healthcare employment down 29,000 jobs through the first four months of this year, compared to the end of 2020.

Read the full analysis here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.