COVID-19 threat forces Texas hospital to quarantine 190 workers

University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, was nearing full capacity on Nov. 4, and 190 of its staff members were quarantined due to potential COVID-19 exposure. 

The medical center is denying patient transfers from other hospitals, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review, and it had denied 19 patient transfers within a 24-hour period as of 8 a.m. CST Nov. 4, according to a report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com

Most of the 190 staff members quarantined because of COVID-19 are front-line nursing staff, the spokesperson told Becker's. That number is down from last week, when more than 200 workers were quarantined, the spokesperson said. 

