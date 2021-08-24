Colorado petition protests hospital COVID-19 requirements

An online petition is protesting vaccination requirements for healthcare workers in Colorado's Mesa County.

The petition on change.org specifically mentions policies at Community Hospital, SCL Health's St. Mary's Medical Center, both in Grand Junction, and Fruita-based Family Health West.

People who support the petition say vaccination mandates violate medical ethics, constitutional rights and other codes. They call on healthcare facilities in Mesa County that have instituted mandates to immediately withdraw them.

"Those front-line workers who bravely served us during the pandemic are now being threatened to lose their jobs, careers, and ways of life if they do not receive the COVID-19 vaccines," the petition stated.

The petition, which had 3,568 signatures as of Aug. 23, comes after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis urged the State Board of Health to require vaccination for healthcare workers.

Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health said it supports the governor's efforts, especially considering the recent COVID-19 surge and highly contagious variants.

"SCL Health supports the efforts of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his request to mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers [with the opportunity for exemptions for identified medical or religious reasons]. It is expected Colorado’s new rule will go into effect within the next 30 days," the system said in a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 23.

SCL Health said employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, with the exception of its Montana employees, who are exempt because of that state's law. The system said it has implemented its policy and effective date in line with Mr. Polis' announcement and will follow federal and state guidelines.

"Many healthcare organizations in Mesa County agree that vaccination is the primary way to control the increased infections in the community from the delta variant," the system said. "The governor's request to mandate vaccines for all healthcare workers is essential to protect the vulnerable, including unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. Indeed, this is why many healthcare organizations already require vaccinations for influenza."