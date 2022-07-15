Colorado healthcare worker vaccination mandate ends

On July 14, Colorado officials allowed the state's mandate that healthcare workers receive the COVID-19 vaccine to expire, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

The Colorado Board of Health first approved the requirement Aug. 30, and it was extended for 120 days on Dec. 15.

During a June meeting, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told the board COVID-19 data indicated that healthcare workers who intended to get vaccinated had already received the shot, according to KUSA.

Although the state requirement expired July 14, the CMS vaccination mandate has been in effect in all states since Feb. 20. It requires healthcare facilities to establish a policy ensuring eligible workers are fully vaccinated, with exemptions allowed based on religious beliefs or recognized medical conditions.

Under the CMS rule, about one-third of the state's healthcare facilities will still require vaccination for their workers, the state said, according to KUSA.