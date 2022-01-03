CMS releases guidance on healthcare worker vaccination mandate

CMS has released guidance and survey procedures related to its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The guidance, released Dec. 28 to state survey agency directors, outlines enforcement action thresholds that CMS said will help surveyors in assessing compliance.

According to the guidance, facilities are compliant if, by Jan. 27, they have established policies and procedures for ensuring that eligible staff are vaccinated, and all staff have received at least one dose, have a pending request for an exemption, have been granted a qualifying exemption, or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC.

By Feb. 28, eligible staff must have completed the vaccination series (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna), have been granted an exemption or have been identified as having a temporary delay as recommended by the CDC.

CMS said federal, state, accreditation organization and CMS-contracted surveyors will begin surveying for compliance 30 days after publication of the guidance.

Facilities that fail to maintain full compliance by March 30 may be subject to enforcement action, with termination of participation from the Medicare and Medicaid programs as a final and last resort. CMS said the agency seeks to bring healthcare facilities into compliance, and "termination would generally occur only after providing a facility with an opportunity to make corrections and come into compliance."

CMS released the guidance as the U.S. Supreme Court has scheduled a special hearing Jan. 7 to consider cases involving the mandate for healthcare workers and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccinate-or-test requirement for large businesses.

Amid the legal challenges, the CMS guidance currently does not apply to 25 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

More information about the guidance is available here.