California starts paying $1B in retention bonuses to healthcare workers

The California Department of Health Care Services on March 28 began issuing $1 billion in one-time retention payments to healthcare workers, according to its website.

The payments are a result of a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom June 30.

Retention bonuses will be available to qualifying employees of hospitals, certain clinics that are affiliated with a hospital, or skilled nursing facilities and physicians who cared for patients in those facilities last year during the qualifying work period, the California Medical Association said.

The California Department of Health Care Services, which is responsible for administering the payments, said more than 832,000 people who worked at qualifying hospitals and skilled nursing facilities will receive a payment.

