Burnout rates by healthcare occupation

Burnout rates were highest among pharmacy professionals in 2023, followed by medical students, according to the 2024 State of Well-Being Report.

The report captures insights from 118,000 well-being index assessments completed by healthcare workers in 2022 and 79,022 assessments completed in 2023. The index — developed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic — is an online, nine-question self-assessment tool that measures distress and well-being across six dimensions.

Overall, 50% of healthcare workers reported feeling burned out over the past month in 2023, representing the most recent data available. This figure is down from 54% in 2022.

The data, featured in the American Hospital Association's 2025 Environmental Scan released in December, underscores the state of burnout among healthcare workers. The data shows burnout rates declined among most healthcare professionals last year, with the exception of medical students, whose rates increased.

Below is a breakdown of burnout rates across seven healthcare occupations: