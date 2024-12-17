As RSV cases climb, respiratory therapist deficits loom larger

The incidence of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the United States is moderate right now but the CDC is tracking a steady climb of the illness as winter takes hold.

This is happening as the country's hospitals see an increase in older patients and more acute cases — shifts in patient volumes that only exacerbate the need for more respiratory therapists. Much like the nursing shortage, the demand for experienced RTs is also on the rise and marks one more pressing need within the healthcare workforce.

A worsening workforce gap

Determining the severity of the shortage requires looking back at the pandemic, when respiratory therapists were in exceptionally high demand. That need has persisted since 2020, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were roughly 135,300 respiratory therapists employed as of 2021.

Federal projections suggest a 14% growth in RT positions by 2031, underscoring the high demand for these skilled professionals. In a recent survey of respiratory care leaders by the American Association for Respiratory Care, nearly nine in 10 (87%) agreed or strongly agreed there is a current, local shortage of RTs, and 84% think a shortage of RTs in the future is likely or very likely.

Roots of the shortage

Contributing factors to the current RT shortage include: A high rate of RTs reaching retirement age, RTs leaving the profession because of job dissatisfaction and burnout, and far fewer students pursuing careers in the respiratory therapy field.

During the pandemic, RTs were critical for patient care due to the virus' severe impact on the lungs. These professionals managed ventilators and other life-support equipment, assessed changes in patients' respiratory status, and provided crucial guidance on oxygen therapy. This surge in demand, coupled with the heightened emotional and physical toll of the crisis, has contributed to today's RT shortage and widespread burnout within the profession.

The decline in respiratory care education enrollment has compounded the problem. The concern about the shortage is real. More than 92,000 RTs are expected to retire by 2030, with 93% of those currently in practice citing burnout as a serious issue. Enrollment in RT education programs has decreased by 27%, and only about 10% of those programs are at full capacity.

The essential work of RTs

Respiratory therapists care for patients who have trouble breathing, often due to chronic conditions like asthma or other cardiopulmonary issues. RT roles include patient assessment, disease management, diagnostic evaluation, and the education, rehabilitation and care of patients with cardiopulmonary deficiencies and abnormalities. They work closely with other medical professionals, such as registered nurses, physicians and surgeons.

RTs work in a wide range of settings — hospitals, clinics, physician offices, rehabilitation centers, skilled nursing facilities and patient homes — where their duties might include administering oxygen therapy, managing ventilators, and delivering cardiovascular life support. Each year, their expertise benefits millions of patients across the country who are affected by respiratory illness annually.

The RT profession was born from innovation

Respiratory therapy dates back to the early 1940s, when Edwin R. Levine, MD, established an inhalation therapy program using on-the-job trained technicians to manage post-surgical patients at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. These early "inhalation therapists" were not yet formally credentialed or educated in a standardized manner, but rather learned through practical, hands-on experience under physician supervision.

Over time, the techniques and tools introduced by Levine's program laid the groundwork for a more formalized profession. By the late 1940s and early 1950s, the concept of inhalation therapy had spread to other hospitals, and professional organizations began forming to set educational standards, establish best practices and advocate for those working in the field. This gradual evolution led to the formal establishment of respiratory therapy as a distinct healthcare profession — one that today is governed by standardized education, state licensure, certification exams and continual professional development.

Today, RTs typically enter the field with at least an associate's degree. The median annual pay for these professionals is about $61,830, or $29.73 per hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Evolving dynamics and the road ahead

The National Board for Respiratory Care says dynamics are changing in hospitals for RTs. It started during the pandemic when there was a rise in traveling or contracted RTs to meet high demands. That solution is still a viable option, so hospitals are finding it hard to find permanent RT staff to meet today's and the future demand. The board has an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of the need for more RTs.

As the older adult population increases, so does the incidence of respiratory illnesses, heightening the need for respiratory therapists. At the same time, the push to reduce hospital readmissions and expand outpatient care options is expected to intensify this demand even further.