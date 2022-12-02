Alabama health system reports more than 1,400 open jobs

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital System currently has more than 1,400 open jobs, CBS affiliate WHNT reported Dec. 1.

The 941-bed system is short 608 registered nurses, according to its online job postings.

"We have nurses working overtime, they're working night shift, day shift, they're switching their shifts, working weekends, to make sure that care doesn't suffer," Tracy Doughty, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Huntsville Hospital, told the news station.

Administrative, technical, support and IT roles are also in demand, the news station reported. Some of these openings reflect the system's growth; clinicians are needed at its new orthopedic and spine tower, for example.

However, as the community grows, physicians are opening new outpatient offices and manufacturing plants have moved into the area. These opportunities have attracted some staff away from the hospital system, Ms. Doughty told the news station.