About half of healthcare workers report feeling defeated during pandemic: poll

When asked how they've felt about work during the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of surveyed healthcare workers said they've felt defeated by their job demands, according to a report released Feb. 17 from Morning Consult and Axios.

The report is based on a poll of 1,005 healthcare workers conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11.

Four other findings from the poll:

1. About 30 percent of healthcare workers reported increased work hours in the past six months.

2. Healthcare workers cited money and recognition as most likely to keep them happy at work. Forty-three percent of healthcare workers said a raise had been effective in keeping them happy at their jobs during the pandemic. Forty-one percent said the same about a one-time bonus, while 38 percent said the same about more frequent praise from their bosses.

3. About 1 in 2 healthcare workers said their mental health has gotten somewhat or much worse during the pandemic, similar to findings in September and January of 2021.

4. Healthcare workers reported mixed feelings toward their jobs during the pandemic. Seventy-four percent said they're "ready for change," while 77 percent said they are "dedicated" and 49 percent said they are "content."

To view the full poll findings, click here.