A disconnect between healthcare leaders, workers in 18 numbers

A recent Indeed survey suggests that many workers do not intend to leave healthcare, but move away from individual employers due to dissatisfaction with the job. The survey also cites a gap in perception between what the workers find important and what management thinks they find important.

Indeed commissioned a survey of 1,014 healthcare job seekers and 489 professionals engaged in recruiting or hiring healthcare employees. Participants were surveyed between November and January.

Here are 18 numbers to know:

Nine percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the profession overall, but 82% plan to stay in the healthcare industry.

Fifty-four percent of healthcare employers say the average tenure of their employees is four years or less. The report suggests that many workers are not leaving the field, but moving away from individual employers.

The top two reasons for job dissatisfaction were related to pay, including shift incentives (36%) and sign-on bonuses (34%).

Healthcare workers said they are most satisfied with their relationships with patients (72%), colleagues (67%) and managers (56%).

Employees, meanwhile, underestimate employees' stance on several issues. When asked, only 20% of employers thought workers put importance in appropriate staffing in the workplace, compared to 50% of workers who said it was important to them. Similar gaps were also seen in work-life balance (48% vs. 78%), flexibility with shifts (26% vs. 56%) and psychological safety measures (8% vs. 20%).

Employees also undervalue the relationship between worker and patient or colleagues (18% vs. 46%).

The top hiring challenges for employers were filling positions in rural areas (29%), current employee "ghosting" (29%), time required to fill a position (23%) and when a candidate accepts the job but never shows up (20%). Most employers indicated they do not feel very confident they can overcome these hiring challenges.