7 states tackling workplace violence prevention in 2025

Workplace violence prevention remains a key issue across industries, particularly in healthcare. Becker's has reported at least five hospital shootings in 2025.

States are stepping in with legislation that has been proposed or is set to take effect, including those focused on establishing violence prevention plans at healthcare workplaces, mandating safety training and protections for employees who report an incident of violence or act in self-defense.

Below are the seven states that have passed or are considering workplace violence legislation in 2025.

Alaska

1. Alaska Senate Bill 49, which was prefiled Jan. 17, would allow Alaskan employers to seek legal protection against individuals who have committed or threatened violence that could reasonably be carried out at the workplace. Under the bill, employers could file a petition for a protective order in such cases. It also expands the definition of violating a protective order to include workplace violence protective orders.

Massachusetts

2. Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced multiple workplace violence prevention bills in 2025. Bill H.2655, which was referred to the committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security on Feb. 27, would require healthcare employers to conduct annual risk assessments and create a written violence prevention plan based on the findings. It also mandates that healthcare employers provide paid leave for employees assaulted in the line of duty and if they are using the time off to "seek or obtain victim services or legal assistance."

Similarly, Bill H.2364 would require home healthcare employers to provide annual workplace safety training and implement a program to reduce the risk of workplace violence.

New York

3. New York's Assembly Bill A203 would require general hospitals to create a violence prevention program. Hospitals in cities or counties with a population of at least 1 million would also be required to have at least "one off-duty law enforcement officer or trained security personnel" stationed in the emergency department at all times.

Ohio

4. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in January signed House Bill 452 into law, requiring hospitals to strengthen protections against workplace violence. The law, set to take effect April 9, mandates hospitals develop violence prevention plans, implement incident reporting systems and provide staff training. It also grants civil immunity for healthcare workers who act in self-defense or defense of others during violent incidents under certain circumstances.

Oregon

5. House Bill 2552 in Oregon, which sits in committee, would require entities to have safety committees to take on various tasks, such as prescribing procedures for entities for investigating, collecting and reporting on workplace violence incidents. Additionally, the bill would require entities to compile data concerning incidents and submit reports to the Department of Consumer and Business Services. The Oregon Health Authority would also develop and administer a grant program to provide financial assistance to eligible entities for their efforts to combat violence. A similar bill, Senate Bill 537, was filed in the Senate, and a public hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Virginia

6. House Bill 1919, which would require employers with at least 100 employees to implement and maintain a workplace violence policy by Jan. 1, 2027, has passed the House and Senate and awaits a signature by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The bill includes a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation and prohibits an employer from retaliating against an employee for reporting a workplace violence incident. Its delayed effective date is July 1, 2026.

Also in Virginia, House Bill 1620 was filed in January. The bill would require the Department of Labor and Industry to convene a work group to assess workplace violence in the state. The work group would be required to submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the House Committee on Labor and Commerce and the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor by Dec. 1, 2026. The Virginia House Rules Committee tabled the bill.

Washington

7. In Washington, House Bill 1162 was introduced in January related to healthcare employer workplace violence prevention plans, and Substitute HB 1162 passed the House earlier in March. The Senate is currently considering companion legislation, Senate Bill 5162. The legislation would require hospitals to implement a workplace violence prevention plan. A safety committee, or workplace violence committee of employee-elected and employer-selected members, would develop, implement and monitor progress on the plan. The legislation would also require hospitals to review and update the plan at least once annually.