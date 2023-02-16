6 reasons people quiet quit — and 6 reasons they don't

It's been about six months since the phrase "quiet quitting" began gaining traction on social media, and researchers are still learning the phenomenon's ins and outs.

Popularized by Generation Z, quiet quitting refers to doing the bare minimum at work. Fred DeMicco, PhD, executive director and professor in the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management at Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona University, and Elisabeth Gutt, an MBA candidate at the university's business school, examined the motivations behind quiet quitting in a Feb. 16 article for Hospitality Net.

The researchers asked 130 employed individuals aged 18 or older to complete a questionnaire related to their "quiet quitting" habits. Their results suggest six common reasons why people quiet quit and six reasons why they choose to go above and beyond at work.





Why people quiet quit (listed from most to least common):

1. Reduce stress/avoid burnout

2. Increase work-life balance

3. Too little reward/recognition

4. Unhappiness at work

5. Poor compensation

6. Lack of opportunities





Why people choose not to quiet quit:

1. Satisfied with position/workload

2. Extra work is rewarded/recognized

3. Loyalty to the company

4. Worried about repercussions

5. Avoid conflict

6. Looking to increase work/tasks