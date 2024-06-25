6 healthcare settings with the greatest job growth in '23

Healthcare employment gains are continuing to rise with 688,000 jobs added to the field in the last year, according to a June Bureau of Labor Statistics Monthly Labor Review report.

In 2023, overall nonfarm payroll employment expanded by 3 million, or 2%. Most industries saw job growth slow in 2023, but government, and private education and health services saw continued accelerated gains. In health services, job gains went up by 688,000 in 2023, compared to 572,000 in 2022 and 31,000 in 2021.

Here are the health services areas that saw the most growth in jobs:

Ambulatory healthcare services: 345,000

Hospitals: 194,000

Nursing and residential care facilities: 149,000

Home healthcares services: 109,000

Offices of other health practitioners: 60,000

Outpatient care centers: 28,000