5 hospitals, health systems mandating boosters for employees

The number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees is growing amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Here are the healthcare organizations that have announced mandates as of Jan. 6:

1. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., announced a COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate Oct. 27 for employees who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, following the Oct. 21 CDC approval of booster doses for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

2. Beth Israel Lahey Health in Cambridge, Mass., is mandating boosters for its workforce, president and CEO Kevin Tabb, MD, announced Jan. 4 in a memo sent to employees, which was shared with Becker's. Beginning March 1, a booster will be a condition of employment for Beth Israel Lahey Health employees who received a two-dose vaccine series six or more months ago or a one-dose vaccine series two or more months ago.

3. Mass General Brigham, the largest healthcare provider in Massachusetts, said in a statement shared with The Boston Globe that their staff must receive booster shots by March 1 (if they became fully vaccinated before Aug. 1, 2021). The deadline for employees who became fully vaccinated after Aug. 1 is June 30.

4. Wellforce, a Burlington, Mass.-based health system that includes Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Children's Hospital and MelroseWakefield Healthcare, said it will also require booster shots for staff, although a deadline has not been set, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 4.

5. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston is requiring that employees eligible for a booster on or before Feb. 28 to receive a booster by April 1, according to the Boston Business Journal. Other employees are required to receive one within 30 days of becoming eligible.